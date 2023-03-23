Low-flying jets heard over Shropshire taking part in international air exercise

A Finnish F/A-18 Hornet and two Royal Air Force Typhoons. Photo: Finnish Air Force

A number of low flying fighter jets were seen and heard in the skies of a number of Shropshire towns and villages on Friday morning at around 11am.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed the aircraft were part of Exercise Cobra Warrior.

The exercise, which is run twice a year, is the largest run by the Royal Air Force and is designed to train participants in high intensity, large force, tactical air war fighting operations.

It has been taking place from March 2 to March 23, and has seen 70 aircraft taking part from various countries.

According to the MoD, the aircraft above the skies of Shropshire on Friday were F18s from the Finnish Air Force, which were operating out of RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire.

The Finnish Air Force is taking part in the exercise for the first time this year as it look to become a NATO member.

Jets from the Scandinavian country have been joined by aircraft belonging to the US, as well as jets from the Royal Saudi Air Force, Indian Air Force and the Belgian Air Force.

Fighter jets taking part in the exercise include Typhoons, Mirage 2000s, F16s and F18s.

Group Captain Lorriman-Hughes, RAF Waddington Station Commander, said: "It is wonderful once again to welcome our fellow RAF and international colleagues to RAF Waddington to participate in the world class air exercise, that is Cobra Warrior.