Shropshire Council gives 50 free salt spreaders to schools - see the full list

Castlefields Primary in Bridgnorth, was the first school to take up the Shropshire Council's offer and have been using their spreader - which the pupils have called Spready Mercury - since last year,
Now a further 50 schools have requested a spreader, and these have now been delivered to each school, complete with one tonne of salt.
One of these schools is Sheriffhales Primary School. Hayley Hedge from the school, said: “I took delivery of the salt spreader and have to say that the two guys who came were really friendly and gave me all the information on how to use the salt spreader and about delivery, use and storage of the salt.
“Please can you pass on our thanks to the two guys who came to our school this morning and thank you to everyone involved in organising the salt spreader for us.”
And Juliet Morgan from Onny C of E Primary School in Craven Arms, said: “I used the grit spreader this morning – it’s really cool! Thank you very much!”
Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said: “Working with schools is a great way to ensure that the approaches to each school is treated during spells of icy weather, and to help children stay safe on their way to and from school.
“We’re delighted that so many schools have now taken up the offer of a free spreader and salt.”
Any schools who would like to request a spreader or find out more can email highwaysconsultation@shropshire.gov.uk.
The schools who have so far received a gritter are:
Castlefields Primary, Bridgnorth
St Giles CE Primary, Shrewsbury
Market Drayton Junior School
Onny CE Primary, Craven Arms
Sheriffhales Primary
St George’s Junior, Shrewsbury
Woodfield Infant School, Shrewsbury
St Leonard’s CE Primary, Bridgnorth
West Felton CE Primary School
Lacon Childe School, Cleobury Mortimer
Cleobury Mortimer Primary
Baschurch CE Primary
St Thomas and St Anne’s Primary, Hanwood, Shrewsbury
Bishop’s Hooper CE Primary, Ludlow
Bitterley CE Primary, Ludlow
Corvedale CE Primary, Diddlebury
Clunbury CE Primary
The Grange Primary, Shrewsbury
The Keystone Academy, Shrewsbury
Laurence CE Primary, Ludlow
Church Preen Primary
St Marys CE Primary and Nursery School, Shawbury
Myddle Primary
The Wilfred Owen School, Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury Academy
The Gables Learning Centre, Albrighton
Clee Hill Community Academy
Greenacres Primary, Shrewsbury
Stokesay Primary, Craven Arms
Market Drayton Infant and Nursery School
The Meadows primary, Oswestry
St George’s CE Academy, Craven Arms
Highley Community Primary
Brown Clee Primary, Ditton Priors
Long Mountain CE Primary, Worthen
Criftins CE Primary, Ellesmere
Cockshutt CE Primary, Ellesmere
Newtown CE Primary, Wem
Welshampton Primary, Nr Ellesmere
Bicton CE Primary and Nursery School
Wistanstow CE Primary, Craven Arms
Trinity CE Primary, Ford, Shrewsbury
Stottesdon CE Primary, Cleobury Mortimer
Alveley Primary
Morda CE Primary, Oswestry
St Edwards CE Primary, Dorrington
Oxen CE Primary, Shrewsbury
Gobowen Primary
Christ Church CE Primary, Cressage
The Thomas Adams School, Wen
Barrow 1618 CE Free School, Broseley (soon to be delivered)