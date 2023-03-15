Shropshire Council gives 50 free salt spreaders to schools - see the full list

Spready Mercury, the Castlefields Primary salt spreader – with Hugo who picked its name

Castlefields Primary in Bridgnorth, was the first school to take up the Shropshire Council's offer and have been using their spreader - which the pupils have called Spready Mercury - since last year,

Now a further 50 schools have requested a spreader, and these have now been delivered to each school, complete with one tonne of salt.

One of these schools is Sheriffhales Primary School. Hayley Hedge from the school, said: “I took delivery of the salt spreader and have to say that the two guys who came were really friendly and gave me all the information on how to use the salt spreader and about delivery, use and storage of the salt.

“Please can you pass on our thanks to the two guys who came to our school this morning and thank you to everyone involved in organising the salt spreader for us.”

And Juliet Morgan from Onny C of E Primary School in Craven Arms, said: “I used the grit spreader this morning – it’s really cool! Thank you very much!”

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said: “Working with schools is a great way to ensure that the approaches to each school is treated during spells of icy weather, and to help children stay safe on their way to and from school.

“We’re delighted that so many schools have now taken up the offer of a free spreader and salt.”

Any schools who would like to request a spreader or find out more can email highwaysconsultation@shropshire.gov.uk.

The schools who have so far received a gritter are: