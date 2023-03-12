Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

17-hour snow and ice weather warning issued for parts of Shropshire and Mid Wales

By Richard WilliamsNorth ShropshirePublished: Last Updated: Comments

The Met Office has issued a 17-hour yellow weather warning for snow and ice for parts of Shropshire and Mid Wales on Monday.

A yellow weather warning is to be in place for parts of Shropshire on Monday
A yellow weather warning is to be in place for parts of Shropshire on Monday

The weather service said that rain, snow, sleet and ice are likely to have some impact on travel from 5pm.

The yellow warning, which is in place until 10am on Tuesday, covers Scotland, much of northern England, including parts of Shropshire, as well as parts of north Wales.

Areas in the north of the county are expected to see ice and snow and include Oswestry, Wem, Whitchurch and Chirk, while Welshpool, Wrexham and Newtown in Wales are also likely to be affected.

A number of flood alerts have also been issued for Shropshire and Mid Wales due to melting snow.

The weather warning is also in place for stretches of Shropshire Roads including the A41 north of Newport, the A5 south of Oswestry and the A49 around Wem.

The Met Office has warned that cold weather is likely to see some roads and railways affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services expected.

The weather service added that people will be at risk of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, and to expect some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Mid Wales
Environment
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News