17-hour snow and ice weather warning issued for parts of Shropshire and Mid Wales

A yellow weather warning is to be in place for parts of Shropshire on Monday

The weather service said that rain, snow, sleet and ice are likely to have some impact on travel from 5pm.

The yellow warning, which is in place until 10am on Tuesday, covers Scotland, much of northern England, including parts of Shropshire, as well as parts of north Wales.

Areas in the north of the county are expected to see ice and snow and include Oswestry, Wem, Whitchurch and Chirk, while Welshpool, Wrexham and Newtown in Wales are also likely to be affected.

The weather warning is also in place for stretches of Shropshire Roads including the A41 north of Newport, the A5 south of Oswestry and the A49 around Wem.

The Met Office has warned that cold weather is likely to see some roads and railways affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services expected.