Shropshire businesses take up £50 challenge for hospice charity

By Richard WilliamsPublished:

Shropshire businesses are being urged to sign up to a challenge to turn £50 into a much higher amount in just 50 days to raise money for local hospices.

Denise and Rick McGowan from Shropshire are both doing the challenge

Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices' £50 Challenge begins next month.

A number of businesses in the county have so far signed up, including Shrewsbury’s RBC Brewin Dolphin, Telford-based Charlton & Jenrick, and Denise & Rick McGowan from Market Drayton who have partnered with restaurant Oruna Cuisine.

Fundraiser for the hospice charity, Bekki Fardoe, explained that the businesses have from March 6 to April 24 to grow that their initial investment.

"Starting with an initial £50 investment from ourselves, we encourage and support groups to use their money to fund raise for us by hosting an event or even signing-up to a sponsored sporting challenge to raise as much as possible for local children and families," she said.

“These events could be anything from a coffee morning to a quiz night that can involve your customers, staff or families or even using the investment to develop a new product.

“It’s also a wonderful way to fulfil corporate and social responsibilities and show your community you are passionate about making a difference.”

She said just doubling the initial £50 could fund a support session for bereaved parents.

If it is increased to £500, it could fund an action packed sibling support day for brothers and sisters of children in hospice care, while £1,500 could fund 24 hours of respite care or crisis care for a seriously ill child.

She added that there is still time for more businesses and community groups in the area to get involved.

All interested teams need to do is nominate a captain and get signed up on the Hope House website at hopehouse.org.uk/50challenge

Shropshire beauty and holistic esthetician, Denise McGowan, who is taking part in the challenge said it was a "no brainer" to enter.

She added: "It’s always good raising money for such a fabulous cause. I decided to ask a local restaurant, The Oruna, to host a charity meal and we’ll be having a raffle on the evening too. I have made three individual Hope House silver pendants which I will use to raise funds too. To book tickets or to learn more please contact me on denisecmcg.me@gmail.com."

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

