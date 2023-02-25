Shropshire businesses take up £50 challenge for hospice charity

Denise and Rick McGowan from Shropshire are both doing the challenge

Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices' £50 Challenge begins next month.

A number of businesses in the county have so far signed up, including Shrewsbury’s RBC Brewin Dolphin, Telford-based Charlton & Jenrick, and Denise & Rick McGowan from Market Drayton who have partnered with restaurant Oruna Cuisine.

Fundraiser for the hospice charity, Bekki Fardoe, explained that the businesses have from March 6 to April 24 to grow that their initial investment.

"Starting with an initial £50 investment from ourselves, we encourage and support groups to use their money to fund raise for us by hosting an event or even signing-up to a sponsored sporting challenge to raise as much as possible for local children and families," she said.

“These events could be anything from a coffee morning to a quiz night that can involve your customers, staff or families or even using the investment to develop a new product.

“It’s also a wonderful way to fulfil corporate and social responsibilities and show your community you are passionate about making a difference.”

She said just doubling the initial £50 could fund a support session for bereaved parents.

If it is increased to £500, it could fund an action packed sibling support day for brothers and sisters of children in hospice care, while £1,500 could fund 24 hours of respite care or crisis care for a seriously ill child.

She added that there is still time for more businesses and community groups in the area to get involved.

All interested teams need to do is nominate a captain and get signed up on the Hope House website at hopehouse.org.uk/50challenge

Shropshire beauty and holistic esthetician, Denise McGowan, who is taking part in the challenge said it was a "no brainer" to enter.