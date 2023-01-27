Community charity Safe Places Shropshire launches new website

The Safe Places Shropshire website

The charity supports vulnerable people who are out in the community, this could be anyone living with a disability, including dementia, anyone from the LBGTQI community, young children or older people.

Everyone deserves to feel safe when they are shopping or socialising with friends. Safe Places Shropshire provides short-term safe havens for anyone who needs them. Everyone is welcome to call at a Safe Place and ask for assistance.

Users can call at any Safe Place which will be designated by the Safe Places Shropshire logo in the window, and can ask staff to telephone a family member, carer or friend.

Safe Places Shropshire has been working with local web designer Debbie Shaw, of Kaleidoscope Limited, to create a website that provides immediate information with one click to show where each Safe Place can be found.

People can search Safe Places by list, region or map at safeplacesshropshire.com.

Ruby Hartshorn, Safe Places Shropshire chair, said “As we approach our 10th Anniversary of Safe Places Shropshire, we would like to thank all who have welcomed us and signed up to our local community initiative.

“We look forward to signing up more Safe Places to our community initiative. We thank our communities who have supported our fundraising events and more recently “MidCounties Coop” who gave us a grant towards us having our own website.