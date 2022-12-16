Peter Kay ready for return to Birmingham stage this weekend at sell-out show

Peter Kay

The 49-year-old will star at Utilita Arena Birmingham on Saturday as part of new arena tour held for the first time in 12 years.

And he is set to return to the city countless times over next year, 2024 and 2025 with a raft of tour dates having been announced.

The comedian previously has described the reaction to his return as ‘unbelievable’ – prompting him to add further tour dates.

The funny-man himself said: “It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now.

“And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”

He will call at Birmingham Resorts World Arena on March 23 next year, at Utilita Arena on April 21, June 2, July 28 and August 29.

And then in 2024, he will play at the Utilita on January 5, April 19, May 3, August 9, October 7, November 15 and December 6.

A year later in 2025 and he will perform at the Utilita again on January 24 and June 7, with a date in between on February 21 at the Resorts World Arena.