Covering our community- why journalism is important

Roberto Carlos turns out for Bull in the Barne

Every day our journalists are out and about across the county attending court hearings, council meetings and community events.

From to holding authorities to account to shining the light on unsung heroes, we're telling the stories that matter most to you, our readers.

As well as what's happening on our doorstep, we also cover the important national issues of the day to help you understand what Government decisions may mean for you, your community and local businesses.

Every day thousands of you read our stories - both in print and through our various digital platforms.

Today marks the start of Journalism Matters Week, an annual campaign coordinated by the News Media Association to celebrate the vital contribution trusted journalism makes to our democratic society.

Reliable news has become even more important these days as misinformation has been able to spread more easily with the emergence of social media.

Our role as the eyes and ears of our readers is vital and day in, day out, our team is committed to bringing you news you can trust.

Through our website and social media channels, we bring you breaking news as it happens and keep you updated on the latest developments.

In August, when Second World War munitions were found on a building site in Pontesbury, prompting homes to be evacuated and a controlled explosion, reporter Nick Humphreys and photographer David Hamilton were at the scene keeping people informed as to what was going on with live reports, photos and videos.

Firefighters at the scene in Pontesbury

We've also kept readers update on the future of their beloved village pub after the long-closed venue was put on the market again, before being withdrawn from sale a few days later.

The Cleveland Arms in High Ercall closed in January 2016 due to structural problems, a move which was described as 'tearing the heart out' of the community.

Ercall Magna Parish Council has wanted to reopen the pub and has worked with village community group, the Cleveland Phoenix Charity to try and secure its future.

When World Cup winner Roberto Carlos joined The Bull in the Barne for a match-up against local rivals Harlescott Rangers back in March, we knew their would be a lot of interest.

The unlikely appearance came after the club won an eBay competition to have the Brazilian left-back join them for a match.

Following the game Carlos went on to make a casual video call to World Cup winner and Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos, much to the delight of those in the pub.

A video of the call shared by the Shropshire Star went viral, reaching more than 2.3 million views on Twitter in just three days with thousands more views on Facebook.

When the nation celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee back in June, we showcased all of the different ways people of all ages were coming together, such as street parties family fun days and even soap box racing, to mark this special occasion.

Neighbours celebrate the Jubilee in Clun Close, Wellington

And when the sad news of Her Majesty's passing broke, we covered all of the touching tributes and provided a look back on all of the key moments from her amazing reign, as we knew how much she meant to our readers.

Since the cost of living started to rise, we've been on a mission to highlight the charities and organisations providing essential support to ensure those that need help know where to turn.

Ann Cooke, Trisha Palin and Alan Jolley of the St Laurence's food bank, Church Stretton

Editor-in-chief Martin Wright said: "Newspapers such as the Shropshire Star play a vital role in our communities, acting as the eyes and ears of our audience. Through our printed products, our digital editions and our websites we give a voice to our readers, champion their causes and hold those in power to account.

"In asking sometimes difficult questions of those in power, we can bring about positive changes, shining a light on decisions that might otherwise go unchallenged. We can also galvanise support for good causes. Since August, our Feed A Family campaign has urged readers to donate to local food banks to support those struggling to put food on the table as the cost-of-living crisis hits home.

"Our recently launched Love Your Local series turns the spotlight onto pubs at the heart of our communities, showcasing the vital role they play in our region, while our Ladder campaign promoting apprenticeships has created hundreds of opportunities for young people and businesses.

"Our journalists are highly skilled in delivering trusted news to you every day of the week, whether you choose to read us in print or on one of our digital platforms. At a time of great upheaval, you can rely on the Shropshire Star to bring you the very best news and sport, analysis, features and much more from around the region and further afield.

"Thank you for supporting us and if you have any feedback or information you would like to share with our team, please get in touch with me via email: martin.wright@mnamedia.co.uk."

Vote for the Shropshire Star

The Shropshire Star’s Feed a Family This Christmas campaign has been shortlisted for the annual Making a Difference award.

Readers can vote for their favourite local and national campaign during Journalism Matters week.

This year, the vote, which goes live today, runs for three days, with the winners announced on Friday. (NOV 4)

The Feed a Family campaign has become an annual fixture for the Express & Star which teams up with food banks from across the region for a major push to stock up supplies ahead of Christmas.

It has achieved great success, with food banks involved saying they saw a big difference in donations in 2021, demonstrating the power and reach of local news brands.

The campaign also helped readers understand what was best to donate and provided regular updates and features for the campaign.

The features focused on those who had volunteered their time for food banks, as well as also who benefitted from the support.

For the first time, the campaign was launched in summer 2022 instead, as a way to address the cost-of-living crisis for readers and to support struggling families.

It has also highlighted the fantastic work of charities and organisations, as well as their dedicated teams who are providing help to those who need it.

News Media Association chief executive Owen Meredith said: “Campaigning by news media titles delivers real benefit for our society in all sorts of different areas. Part of the NMA’s Journalism Matters campaign, the Making a Difference showcase brings together these initiatives and tells the story of news media’s contribution to our democracy.”