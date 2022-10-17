MP Helen Morgan visits schools in North Shropshire with Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson

Pictured at the Grove School in Market Drayton are Lib Dem Education Spokesperson Munira Wilson, North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan, Grove School Headteacher Sonia Taylor

The Lib Dem MP visited The Grove School in Market Drayton and St Mary’s Primary School in Shawbury, where she was joined by Munira Wilson, the Liberal Democrat education spokesperson.

Together the MPs learned more about challenges regarding children’s mental health, as well as how issues at schools in rural areas sometimes differ from those in large towns and cities.

Helen Morgan MP said: “It was great to return to the Grove and see the progress the school has made since my last visit and get an update on the issues the school is dealing with.

“The school is clearly much more than just an education provider, with teachers also giving mental, emotional and physical support to students.

“It was fascinating to see behind the scenes at St Mary’s in Shawbury and meet the team working so hard for young local children, many of whom have family members working at the RAF base.

“I’m grateful to Mrs Taylor from the Grove and to Mrs North, Mr Walker and Mr Nurser at St Mary’s for taking the time to speak to me and Munira and explain how the challenges facing schools in rural communities like North Shropshire compare to those in urban areas.”

Pictured at St Mary’s Primary School in Shawbury are l-r: Deputy Headteacher Matthew Walker, Lib Dem Education Spokesperson Munira Wilson, North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan, Headteacher Sarah North and Empower Academy Trust CEO Ian Nurser

Munira Wilson MP, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for education, added: “It was a privilege to meet teachers in North Shropshire to hear from them about the issues facing both children and staff.

“Like elsewhere in the country, it’s clear that children in Shropshire can’t get the mental health support they need, placing huge pressure on their parents and teachers.

“Liberal Democrats want to see a dedicated mental health professional in every school, so that every child has the support they need to reach their full potential.”

Sonia Taylor, headteacher at The Grove School, said: “It was great to welcome Helen back to the school with Munira and show them both how hard our staff are working to support students from Year 7 through to Sixth Form.”

Sarah North, headteacher at St Mary’s CE Primary School, said: “It was great to have the chance to show Helen and Munira around St Mary's CE Primary School and talk about local education and the challenges and opportunities at St Mary's.