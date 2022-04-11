MP Helen Morgan in high spirits as she visits Shropshire distillery

Helen Morgan MP visits Tranquil Still

Tranquil Still founder Tony Hobbs invited the North Shropshire MP along to highlight the UK Spirits Alliance and British Distillers Alliance's campaign to back spirits producers in Westminster.

The campaign seeks to ensure ministers implement a fair duty regime for UK spirits producers, including fairer taxation of small distilleries, following the launch of a consultation by the Chancellor at the Budget to simplify a complex tax system.

Mrs Morgan said: “I really enjoyed my visit to Tranquil Still where I met Tony who is producing spirits that capture the essence of England.

"UK spirits is a British success story, creating jobs, investment, and economic growth across all four corners of the UK, including here in Market Drayton.

"I want to see the Government support spirits producers like Tony, as the Treasury looks to reform the way alcohol is taxed.”

Mr Hobbs, who set up Tranquil Still in 2018, said: “We’re really proud of the products we produce and so it’s great to get the support of our new local MP.

“We have asked Helen to take the message back to Westminster that the best way to support businesses like ours across the country would be to ensure the Government back spirits and back smaller producers like us.”

A spokesperson for the UK Spirits Alliance said: “It’s great to see MPs across the country recognising that spirits are a British success story. Hospitality is a huge element of the UK spirits industry, and distillers provide billions every year to the Exchequer.

“But we need the Chancellor to support the industry as we reform alcohol duty, to build on the Prime Minister’s Queen Speech commitment to support Scotch whisky and gin producers.