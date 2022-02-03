South Shropshire MP welcomes measures to help with cost of living

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne speaking in the House of Commons

Chancellor Rishi Sunak MP, outlined a new package of support to reduce the impact on families of inflationary pressures caused by economies around the world recovering from the pandemic.

Following the price cap announcement, the government has announced a three-part plan to help with household fuel bills immediately and protect people against half of this increase – worth £350 per household, in a total package of support worth £8.6 billion.

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne said: “I know many constituents are concerned about the rising cost of living as the global economy springs back to life. While we are not immune from these pressures, in particular the doubling of global energy prices, there are steps the government can take, and I welcome today’s £8.6bn package to insulate the most vulnerable from the worst impacts of global inflation.

"The smoothing rebate on energy bills will help spread the cost of short-term spikes in energy prices, and a Council Tax rebate for bands A to D will reduce immediate pressures on families. Discretionary funding will also help local authorities like Shropshire Council target support to those who need it most.”

The support package includes:

> A £200 ‘smoothing’ rebate on energy bills for all households, to be paid back over the next five years at £40 per year – starting from April 2023.

> A non-repayable £150 cash rebate for homes in Council Tax bands A-D – equivalent to 80 per cent of all households, helping both lower and middle-income families.

> £144 million of discretionary funding for local authorities to support households not eligible for the council tax rebate.