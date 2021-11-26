Launch of Shropshire Good Food Charter

SHREWSBURY COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 25/11/21 .Launch of the Shropshire Good Food Partnership at Rosie's Emporium, Shrewsbury..Pictured are Mayor of Shrewsbury cllr Julian Dean, founding directors Jenny Rouquette and Paul Newman, and shop owner Rosie Piesse...

The Shropshire Good Food Partnership is bringing people together from across the county who represent all aspects of the food system, from growers to retailers, to those involved with food banks and food festivals, from rural to urban areas.

The partnership launched its charter in Shrewsbury on Wednesday and our picture shows the team at Rosie's Emporium, in Frankwell, on Thursday.

Jenny Rouquette, lead at the Shropshire Good Food Partnership, said: "Good food is vital to our quality of life in Shropshire and we believe that by coming together as individuals, businesses, organisations and institutions we can achieve it. The role of the partnership is to enable this to happen, and this charter is an important step as it provides a clear vision that we can all work towards.

"We want to share the Good Food Charter far and wide and trigger as many conversations as possible across the county about what good food means and will be highlighting the many products that are available and activities already taking place as well as plans for doing so much more. We want to call on people to be part of Shropshire's Good Food Revolution."

The partnership says 30 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions come from the food system, there is a big link between climate and food. But they say food wasn't really on the table at COP26 and yet food touches everyone, it is an area of our lives where we all have agency - we can all take action.

They believe everyone in Shropshire should have access to local, affordable, quality food and the knowledge and skills to grow, buy, cook and enjoy good food.

Individuals and organisations are being asked to take actions including buying more of their food from local independent food enterprises and retailers, grow some of their own food, cook meals from scratch and eat more plants and "sustainable meat and dairy".

Businesses and organisations, among other commitments are being asked to buy healthy and sustainable food that supports local economic prosperity and be responsible for reducing food waste