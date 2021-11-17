Autumn colours in Bridgnorth

Temperatures are expected to reach 17C (63F) in some areas, making it feel more like spring than November.

It is all thanks to a shift in a jet stream, bringing warm air up from the Azores up across the UK.

Shropshire will enjoy the mild air for the next couple of days, with temperatures more than double the normal for this time of year.

And with autumn colours at their most spectacular, it means there is no excuse to get out into the open air.

While winter hasn't really kicked in as yet, there is a nasty sting in store for Shropshire as we head into the end of the month.

Temperatures are likely to plunge to around 6C (43F) during the day, with the chance of frost at night.