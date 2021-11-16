"Constructive" talks after taxi strikes

Drivers gathered outside Go Carz offices in Ketley on Monday

A meeting in Shrewsbury with select representatives of Go Carz was organised at short notice yesterday after the drivers took to the streets to make their feelings known.

Drivers at Go Carz, now owned by Veezu, went on strike early on Monday in a dispute with the Veezu management team.

Drivers, or 'Driver Partners' were asking for an open dialogue about a five per cent price rise that came into effect on Monday.

One of the drivers affected, Saf Khan, said after the meeting: "Talks were constructive, management has opened a dialogue and have agreed to continue talks about other issues.”

Drivers were arguing that with the rising cost of fuel – something that has been felt across the nation – the latest price rise that Veezu implemented is not enough to cover their extra running costs and the cost of living.

Well over 100 drivers gathered at the offices in Ketley on Monday, prepared to speak to bosses. However, after no progress was made they travelled in convoy to Telford town centre where they toured around and flashed their hazard lights as one to draw attention to their plight.

Following this action, and with the spectre of more action to follow if management did not agree to talk, a meeting was organised.

A spokesperson for Veezu said on Monday: “Fares have been reviewed and small increases have been introduced. It is necessary to strike a balance between a fair price for the Driver Partners and fair price for passengers. When reviewing fares, consideration is given to the Hackney Carriage fares (set by Telford & Wrekin Council and which have not been increased for 10 years), as well as the rising costs faced by Driver Partners and the financial pressures faced by passengers in our community post-Covid-19. We will continue to review fares on an ongoing basis.