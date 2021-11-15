Taxi drivers in Ketley this morning

Telford taxi drivers from the firm Go Carz, now owned by Veezu, are asking for an open dialogue about a price rise that came into effect today.

Drivers feel that with the rising cost of fuel – something that has been felt across the nation – the latest price rise is not enough to cover their extra running costs and the cost of living.

Saf Khan, one of the taxi drivers affected, said: "We just want a dialogue with the company. We waited outside the offices for two hours this morning, nobody came out to speak to us.

"Veezu seem to want to do it all online, they have an online driver portal where you can raise a ticket, but nothing ever seems to happen. What we want is to be able to sit down together in a room and talk about these issues."

Well over 100 drivers gathered at the offices in Ketley this morning, prepared to speak to bosses. However, after no progress was made they travelled in convoy to Telford town centre where they toured around and flashed their hazard lights as one to draw attention to their plight.