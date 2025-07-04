13 major road closures set to affect drivers in Shropshire over the next two weeks
Here are the major road closures set to affect drivers across Shropshire over the next two weeks as National Highways carries out essential works.
Some of the busiest roads in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are subject to delays as essential maintenance works are carried out by the government body.
Motorists across the county are encouraged to plan ahead of the closures and follow the diversion routes available by National Highway.
Here are all 13 closures occurring across Shropshire over the next two weeks.
M54, from 8.30am on June 30 to 5.30pm on July 11
Mobile lane closures on the M54 in both directions, from junction 10a of M6 to junction 7, for maintenance works
Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
A49, from 8am to 6pm on July 6
Diversions will be in place on the A49 in both directions from Church Stretton to Craven Arms, for a network event
Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
M54, from 9pm on July 2 to 5am on July 8
Exit and entry slip road closures on the M54 in both directions at junction 5 for maintenance works
Expect moderate delays of 10-30 minutes
A5, from 6am on July 7 to 5pm on August 1
Lane closures and diversion in place on the A5 northbound, from Mile End roundabout to Five Crosses roundabout, for drainage works
Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
A49, from 9pm on July 7 to 6am on July 19
Traffic signals in place on the A49 in both directions from Church Stretton to Leebotwood for inspection/survey works
Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
A49, from 9.30am on July 8 to 3.30pm on July 9
Traffic signals in place on the A49 at All Stretton for utility works on behalf of BT
Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
M54, from 9pm on July 8 to 6am on July 9
Lane closure on the M54 eastbound at junction 6 exit for maintenance work
Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
M54, from 9pm on July 8 to 5am on July 10
Lane closures on the M54 in both directions at junction 4 for maintenance works
Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
A483, from 9pm on July 9 to 6am on July 10
Traffic signals in place on the A483 in both directions from Llanymynech to Pant for maintenance works
Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
A41, from 9pm on July 10 to 5am on July 17
Lane closures on the M54 in both directions at junction 3 for maintenance works
Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
A49, from 9pm on July 10 to 6am on July 12
Traffic signals in place on A49 northbound, from Marshbrook to Little Stretton, for maintenance works
Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
A5, from 9pm on July 11 to 6am on July 12
Lane closure on the A5 eastbound, from Churncote Roundabout to Woodcote Roundabout, for maintenance works
Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
A41, from 9pm on July 14 to 6am on July 24
Entry slip road closure on the M54 in both directions at junction 3 for maintenance works
Expect moderate delays of 10-30 minutes