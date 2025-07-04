13 major road closures set to affect drivers in Shropshire over the next two weeks

Some of the busiest roads in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are subject to delays as essential maintenance works are carried out by the government body.

Motorists across the county are encouraged to plan ahead of the closures and follow the diversion routes available by National Highway.

14 road closures have been announced. Photo: PA

Here are all 13 closures occurring across Shropshire over the next two weeks.

M54, from 8.30am on June 30 to 5.30pm on July 11

Mobile lane closures on the M54 in both directions, from junction 10a of M6 to junction 7, for maintenance works Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



A49, from 8am to 6pm on July 6

Diversions will be in place on the A49 in both directions from Church Stretton to Craven Arms, for a network event Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



M54, from 9pm on July 2 to 5am on July 8

Exit and entry slip road closures on the M54 in both directions at junction 5 for maintenance works Expect moderate delays of 10-30 minutes



A5, from 6am on July 7 to 5pm on August 1

Lane closures and diversion in place on the A5 northbound, from Mile End roundabout to Five Crosses roundabout, for drainage works Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



A49, from 9pm on July 7 to 6am on July 19

Traffic signals in place on the A49 in both directions from Church Stretton to Leebotwood for inspection/survey works Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



A49, from 9.30am on July 8 to 3.30pm on July 9

Traffic signals in place on the A49 at All Stretton for utility works on behalf of BT Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



M54, from 9pm on July 8 to 6am on July 9

Lane closure on the M54 eastbound at junction 6 exit for maintenance work Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



M54, from 9pm on July 8 to 5am on July 10

Lane closures on the M54 in both directions at junction 4 for maintenance works Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



A483, from 9pm on July 9 to 6am on July 10

Traffic signals in place on the A483 in both directions from Llanymynech to Pant for maintenance works Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



A41, from 9pm on July 10 to 5am on July 17

Lane closures on the M54 in both directions at junction 3 for maintenance works Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



A49, from 9pm on July 10 to 6am on July 12

Traffic signals in place on A49 northbound, from Marshbrook to Little Stretton, for maintenance works Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



A5, from 9pm on July 11 to 6am on July 12

Lane closure on the A5 eastbound, from Churncote Roundabout to Woodcote Roundabout, for maintenance works Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes

