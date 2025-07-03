Latest section of Llandrindod Wells active travel scheme is only benefitting garages repeatedly doing repairs, mayor says

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva said people along Grosvenor Road and the Ridgebourne are losing door mirrors off their cars as vehicles squeeze by after the road was narrowed to make way for wider pavements and a cycle path.

He said the kerbs by the Ridgebourne are being dug up after recently being laid because people keep hitting them because the road is too narrow.

“It was bad enough having the first phase now having the second part its worse – people are losing door mirrors daily and the only people benefitting from it are the garages as they are busy doing the repairs.

“The Welsh Government seems intent on inflicting on us things we do not want and not giving us things we do want. There has been no consultation with this town council or residents, that I am aware of.

“I am sure there are other towns that would be delighted to have projects like this. Really they should be spending the money in other areas because putting wider pavements in our rural town is not going to stop people driving.”

He said when he travels to a local forest to take his dog for a walk, he passes some places where pedestrians have only a narrow pavement to walk and it is dangerous and the money could be spent there.

Councillor Sian Meredudd said: “There are lorries all the time that have to wait at the end of parked cars so other vehicles can come in the opposite direction and sometimes they do not quite manage to stop in time before the first car because they have not realised the situation. An accident is going to happen there.”

Councillor Jamie Jones said the town council asked Powys County Council to spend money for phase two on putting phase one back to how it was before.

“This is well and truly a Powys County Council project using Welsh Government money and again we have not been listened to. As for doing further schemes, this section is a prime example of taking money for projects that are not going to benefit the town.”

Councillor Deeks-D’Silva proposed that the town council write to the county council and ask them to stop the active travel scheme because the council does not think it is benefitting the town or residents.

“Maybe its useful for 5 per cent of people, but it seems to be a small minority, spend the money elsewhere in Powys,” he said.

Members agreed to write to the county council urging them to stop phase three as the active travel route continues towards Howey.