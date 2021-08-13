Cairndhu Drive, in Kidderminster. Photo: Google

The police officer, a 39-year-old man, and child were found dead at an address in Kidderminster on Friday morning.

An investigation has been launched and West Mercia Police is currently treating their deaths as "unexplained".

Officers were called to the address in Cairndhu Drive, off the A456 Birmingham Road, following concerns for the welfare of a man and a young child, West Mercia Police said.

They were found dead on arrival.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones, from West Mercia Police, said: “It is with great sadness that I share the news that a serving police officer and a three-year-old child have passed away.

"While the circumstances of the deaths are not fully known, this is clearly a tragic incident and our deepest condolences are with family and colleagues."

It has not yet been confirmed whether the child is a boy or a girl.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a medical emergency at a property on Cairndhu Drive at 9.21am on Friday, two ambulances, a paramedic officer and our Hazardous Area Response Team attended the scene.