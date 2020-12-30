Motorists urged to take extra care as further snow and ice warnings issued

Snow in Shareshill and Little Saredon taken by Karen Hilditch

Yellow warnings remained in place today across Shropshire for snow, while ice warnings were announced for the north of the region, including Oswestry and Newport.

Snowy scenes in Kinver by Jamie Clark
Snow in Shareshill and Little Saredon taken by Karen Hilditch

The Met Office has forecast snow from 6pm today, through to 2pm tomorrow - warning that some roads and railways are likely to be affected.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued by the Met Office for today across the region

The ice warning is in place from 6pm this afternoon until 10am tomorrow.

Yellow weather warnings for snow been issued by the Met Office for tomorrow across the region

The @metoffice say it's been the coldest night of the #winter so far & the joint coldest of 2020 🥶❄️



Whether you're heading out on foot or by 🚚🚙🚲🏍 please go steady as icy conditions are affecting many parts of the West Midlands. pic.twitter.com/6sUcYEv8uM — West Midlands Ambulance Service #HelpUsHelpYou (@OFFICIALWMAS) December 30, 2020

A flood warning today remains in place for the River Severn at Quatford - with flooding expected and immediate action required.

Meanwhile, flood alerts are in place for the River Sow and River Penk and the River Severn in Shropshire and Worcestershire.