Motorists urged to take extra care as further snow and ice warnings issued

Motorists are again being urged to take extra care on the roads as further snow and ice warnings were issued for the region.

Snow in Shareshill and Little Saredon taken by Karen Hilditch
Yellow warnings remained in place today across Shropshire for snow, while ice warnings were announced for the north of the region, including Oswestry and Newport.

Snowy scenes in Kinver by Jamie Clark
The Met Office has forecast snow from 6pm today, through to 2pm tomorrow - warning that some roads and railways are likely to be affected.

The ice warning is in place from 6pm this afternoon until 10am tomorrow.

See the latest forecast from The Met Office here:

A flood warning today remains in place for the River Severn at Quatford - with flooding expected and immediate action required.

Meanwhile, flood alerts are in place for the River Sow and River Penk and the River Severn in Shropshire and Worcestershire.

Kirsten Rawlins

By Kirsten Rawlins

