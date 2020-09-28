Waterworld bans nude family swim events after backlash from customers

The Stoke-on-Trent leisure resort has been hired by groups such as British Naturism for more than two decades.

But Waterworld said it had become clear in recent months that a growing number of customers are unhappy with these private events being open to both adults and children.

So Waterworld has decided to change its policy for any future naturist bookings, restricting use of the site to people over the age of 18 only.

Owner Mo Chaudry said: “British Naturism is a perfectly law-abiding organisation which has been hiring our venue – and many similar sites across the UK – for private events for over 20 years.

“In all that time, the sessions have taken place happily and peacefully with all appropriate health, safety and safeguarding policies in place, giving our team no reasons for concern.

“However, it has become clear following extensive dialogue with our customers that a growing number are unhappy with these sessions being open to children and young people.

“So, while we are happy to continue hiring out our venue to naturists, the board of directors have decided to amend our company policy – future events must now be restricted to over 18s.”

He added: “Having arrived in the UK from Pakistan as a young boy, unable to speak a single word of English, I know precisely what it feels like to be discriminated against.

“And that is why, throughout my years in business, I have always been determined to treat everyone equally, and fairly.

“Although I do not personally share the views of naturists, I feel it is important to acknowledge the freedom of choice for all people providing they abide by the laws of the land.

“However, my staff have been subjected to unacceptable and unwarranted abuse from those protesting against the event that took place this weekend. This is something that I cannot allow to continue in the future.

“And from our point of view, we have always prided ourselves on listening to the wide-ranging views of all our customers.

“British Naturism is welcome to continue hiring Waterworld outside of public opening hours for its private events.

“But in future, it will simply be on the condition that these sessions are only open to people aged 18 and over.”