Shropshire fire service responds to criticism surrounding minority group taster days

Specialist taster days have been organised as part of Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service's whole-time firefighter recruitment drive for autumn, for members of the LGBT community, women and Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) groups.

With one taking place on Tuesday for BAME groups, the remainder of the sessions are taking place throughout August and September in efforts to encourage people from these groups to apply for a job.

The taster days are not part of the official recruitment process and further sessions for all to attend have been scheduled for later on in the year.

But within the hundreds of responses to the initiative online, some residents criticised the campaign.

One Facebook user said: "I must agree that in the fire service, or any other job, you have to work together, so recruit everyone together. I must add I was a firefighter with Shropshire fire service for 30 years and I'm very shocked at this."

Another said: "Is this for real? Fair enough on equality and all that, but this is excluding the white man. Totally unacceptable if it is true. The country has gone mad."

In response to the criticism, Chief Fire Officer Rod Hammerton said: "The criticism has largely focussed on our decision to hold separate taster days for specific groups, namely women, LGBT and BAME groups.

"As a service we are trying very hard to address issues that may be persuading some people from these groups that a career in the fire service is not suitable for them.

"By holding taster days tailored to address issues such as this, we believe we have a much better opportunity to dispel misunderstandings and provide people with good, accurate information.

"We also want to reassure people that the modern fire and rescue service can offer them a fulfilling and rewarding career.

"Taster days are not recruitment days. They are an opportunity for under-represented groups in the fire service to find out more about working as a firefighter and to encourage them to apply for future vacancies.

"Taster days are positive action, they are not recruitment sessions. There are no quotas. When we have vacancies we employ the best that apply and only those that meet the standards.

"A modern day firefighter is a public service role. As well as fighting fires and responding to emergencies, they work in schools and with young people, giving talks to community groups, supporting the vulnerable and most importantly working in people’s homes to prevent incidents.

"We want to be an inclusive service that reflects the community we serve. To do that we want the best people to apply regardless of their age, gender, race or lifestyle for this diverse role."

