New Telford sub postmaster takes the reins

Balvir Singh Randhawa is now running the enterprise now known as Perfect Saver & Post Office wit the help of the existing staff.

The premises was due to remain open over the weekend with normal opening hours resuming on Monday from 8.30am-5.30pm.

Tuesday to Friday 9am-5.30am and on May 30 from 9am-2pm.

Mr Randhawa said: "We took over on Friday. I am quite excited to be getting the keys. It's been hard work getting to this point.

"It is a venture for the whole community."

More than 1,500 residents supported petitions to keep the branch over fears the community may lose the service, after the previous operator Martins (McColls) resigned.

Madeley ward representative and Telford & Wrekin Council’s communities chief Councillor Paul Watling said: “This is great news and I would like to thank Mr Randhawa for his commitment to Madeley Post Office and Shop.

“Following the re-opening of the Anstice Memorial Hall, this is another massive boost for the community in Madeley and I am sure everyone in Madeley will extend a warm welcome to Mr Randhawa when he opens for business.”

Mr Randhawa said: “I am delighted to be able to save the Post Office in Madeley and this seemed too good an opportunity to miss. I would like to thank Marc Jones in Telford & Wrekin Council’s estates and investments team for his hard work in making this a reality.”

Former operator Martins (McColls) had said that they would close the facility when their lease expired in November.

The site is due to undergo a £40,000 shop revamp.