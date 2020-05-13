Menu

Up to 40 firefighters tackle extractor unit fire at Telford factory

By Deborah Hardiman

Up to 40 firefighters were tackling a blaze involving an extraction unit at a Telford factory premises.

They went to Hortonwood 50 after getting reports of a property fire shortly before 2.20pmtoday.

Crews including the aerial ladder platform unit mobilised from Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wellington. An operations officer also attended.

They were using breathing gear and hoses to tackle the flames and smoke.

