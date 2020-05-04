Menu

Advertising

Woman suffers minor burns in Shropshire fire

By Deborah Hardiman | Market Drayton | News | Published:

A woman suffered minor burns after a gas oven caused a small fire at a property in Market Drayton.

Emergency crews were called to an address, in Victoria Road at about 4.30pm on Sunday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson Jordan Eggington said: “We were called at 4.29pm on Sunday to reports of a small fire at a property, in Victoria Road, Market Drayton. We sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene. We treated one woman for minor injuries before she was discharged at the scene.”

A crews based at Market Drayton Fire Station also attended. This incident involved a gas oven backfiring causing slight burns.

Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News