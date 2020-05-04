Woman suffers minor burns in Shropshire fire

Emergency crews were called to an address, in Victoria Road at about 4.30pm on Sunday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson Jordan Eggington said: “We were called at 4.29pm on Sunday to reports of a small fire at a property, in Victoria Road, Market Drayton. We sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene. We treated one woman for minor injuries before she was discharged at the scene.”

A crews based at Market Drayton Fire Station also attended. This incident involved a gas oven backfiring causing slight burns.