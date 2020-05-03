Telford boy, 16, charged with murdering young NHS worker in London

Victim David Gomoh was found stabbed, in Newham, on April 26, just days before the funeral of his father, who died of a coronavirus-related illness.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police arrested a 16-year-old youth at an address in Telford, on Saturday.

He and Muhammad Jalloh, aged 18, of London, have now both been charged with murder.

They were also charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm in connection with an alleged incident against a different person shortly before Mr Gomoh was found with fatal injuries, in Freemasons Road, Newham.

The teenagers are due to appear at Thames Magistrates Court on Monday.

Mr Gomoh, was a health service key worker, helping to keep NHS staff supplied with equipment.