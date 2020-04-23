Few raffle tickets left for listed six-bedroom Shropshire farmhouse

Nigel and Jane Chaloner are now a step closer to awarding their six-bedroom home – set in approximately three acres of land, in Loppington, to a lucky winner. The prize draw has even attracted players from Down Under.

The couple are on the verge of retirement after raising their own family plus fostering 22 other children at Grafton Farm, near Wem, over the last 18 years, and are raffling their home for £2 a ticket.

Mrs Chaloner said: "We are delighted to say that the response to the prize draw has been nothing short of phenomenal and we have to date sold 75 per cent of all available tickets, which means that our beautiful home will definitely be awarded as the prize.

"And more importantly we are on track to make a significant donation to Severn Hospice on behalf of everyone who have so generously supported us.

"People all across the county and the region got behind us and shared heartfelt experiences of loss, courage and compassion.

Nigel and Jane Chaloner

"It has been nothing short of life affirming to hear how families overcame their own adversity and many people have also said that they have been inspired to look into fostering.

"We have had interest in the competition from as far as California, Dubai and Australia, and our chickens have certainly proved to be a hit with visitors to our Facebook site.

"As a reminder, the prize draw is set to close on May 31 with the hope of a live draw on June 3. However, with so few tickets remaining we will keep our web and social media pages updated with news of that."

"Thank you for all your support, kindness and messages. We can't wait to smash the target and present a huge cheque to Severn Hospice with your love and support written all over it," she added.

Fully furnished, including an outdoor hot tub, gym equipment and a sit-on lawn mower, Grafton Farm is a grade II listed farmhouse, near Loppington.

Severn Hospice operates care centres in Shrewsbury, Telford and Newtown.

The trust said in the current climate of Covid-19 crisis it has lost some of its most vital income streams and the support shown by the Chaloners was "really valuable" to the service.

The family couple had put the property on the market, but then realised how much good they could do for others after the recent success of a similar promotion.

In February, Jemma Nicklin, 23, of Bilston, Wolverhampton, won Shrubbery Farmhouse in Longnor near Shrewsbury, in a similar raffle after homeowner Michael Chatha arranged a prize draw also selling tickets for £2, with proceeds after costs going to good causes.

Potential prize draw winners should visit the winmydreamhome.co.uk or facebook.com/winmydreamhome.co.uk for more details.

For information about Severn Hospice, visit severnhospice.org.uk