Shrewsbury car wash caught operating for second time during lock down

By Deborah Hardiman | Shrewsbury | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A car wash in Shrewsbury town centre has been caught operating for the second time during the coronavirus lock down.

Officers from the Castlefields and Bagley Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team said the owners will be prosecuted if it site off New Park Road re-opens again before restrictions are lifted.

Shrewsbury Police Station posted on social media network Twitter: "Castlefields team have twice had to close down the same hand car wash after it was found to be operating.

"This is not key work! If we have to return, the operator will be prosecuted."

"We have engaged, explained and tried to educate regarding the guidance, so any further reports will be dealt with by enforcement," the station added.

