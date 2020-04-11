Fitness guru's online workouts raising cash for PRH workers

Esther Williams, of the women's only gym Ruthless Personal Training, had to close the business due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Now she has set up fundraising internet fitness workouts sessions in support of NHS frontline staff by donating her time in exchange for donations to an online appeal fund.

Esther, 31, says: "I decided to start the free online fitness Zoom sessions after the government's lockdown guidelines. I normally run women's only fitness classes every day from my unit in Hortonwood and wanted to be able to keep offering the ladies these classes to keep them going in this hard time.

"I wanted to give something back in a time where we're all facing the same struggles. I also wanted to give something back to the NHS staff and all the volunteers that are going into work every day, risking their lives to keep us safe.

"At the moment I'm not in position that I could donate financially to this great cause however, I can give my time and my passion. In exchange I'm asked people, if they are in a position where they could, for a one off donation to help this cause.

"This isn't just for members, this isn't just for women that have been to my classes before. This is for any women out there wanting to be uplifted by exercise, pushed by enthusiasm and to keep moving in this extremely challenging time.

"This is also a great time with the kids being at home, to get them involved too. These workouts are for all abilities and ages. No equipment needed, all you need is a bit of space, some water and a couple of tins of beans. So let's keep moving ladies."

The former Charlton School pupil, who is married to Jonathan, 33, has so far raised more than £600 towards the effort with the help of 43 donors.

To join the workout group visit Ruthless Personal Training via www.facebook.com and to donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ruthlesslive?

She started the women's only sessions in December 2018 after previously leading classes at Places Gym part time while holding down a full time at Barclays Bank.

"I decided my passion was in training women to be strong not just physically but mentally too, so I took the jump to being a full time personal trainer and haven't looked back since.

"I'm so lucky to be able to do something that I love, something that never actually feels like a job as I enjoy it so much," Esther adds.