Coronavirus:Online booklet to help deal with mental health issues

The new Looking after Your Mental Health During Covid-19 pages were devised by Shropshire Council in partnership with health care providers.

If offers a summary of helpful resources and links to a range of practical tips and support.

In a tweet Shropshire Council posted: "We understand there are many people feeling worried and anxious during these times.

"We've been working with our colleagues in health and social care to pull together a resource pack that could help support your mental health and wellbeing."

For more details see the webpage www.shropshire.gov.uk/coronavirus/information-for-the-public/support-for-families-carers-and-those-with-health-conditions then click under the 'mental health' section.