Advertising
Specialist gear used to put out Shropshire chimney blaze
Specialist rods were used to put out a chimney blaze at a property.
An emergency crew was called to tackle the incident which happened at an address, in Ronhill Crescent, Cleobury Mortimer, shortly before 6pm.
Firefighters based at the town's fire station attended and used chimney rods, specialist sacks and a ladder to put out the fire.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service stated that the crew left shortly after 7.10pm.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.