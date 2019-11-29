Advertising
Telford ranks in top 50 hardest working places
A new internet directory has revealed that Telford is ranked in the top 50 hardest working places.
According to window firm Thomas Sanderson the borough is ranked 44th on their list.
Using various factors including average hours worked, unemployment rate and commute time researchers found that Birmingham , Bristol and Milton Keynes are top.
Internet users pick a town or city and the tool will take them to an interactive map, showing how the location ranks in terms of the hardest working cities.
