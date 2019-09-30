Canal restoration work continues as volunteers invited to get involved

Ecologists have now removed the great crested newts from the section of channel between Crickheath and the restored end at Pryces Bridge, meaning work can go ahead.

A work party will begin the 300 metre section of the project on October 4, 5 and 6.

The area has now been strimmed, tree stumps have been removed and the channel has been roughly shaped, leaving the area ready for restoration.

The project will eventually be linked up with the Canal and River Trust Winding Hole Project at Crickheath, which has recently been filled with water.

It is estimated that the complete 735 metre stretch between Crick Heath and Pryces Bridge will be restored, in water, and have boats on it by 2020/21.