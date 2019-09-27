Menu

Stranded dog is rescued at Shrewsbury wildlife island

By Deborah Hardiman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A dog stuck in mud in a Shrewsbury pond has been rescued. The pet swam across to a wildlife island at The Mere Pool, Mereside, Sutton, but got stuck on Friday afternoon.

It was taken out after a team based at the town's fire station waded into the water at about 5pm.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Dog rescued from mud by small island after crews waded in pond in dry suits."

They left the site at 5.34pm.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star

