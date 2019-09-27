Advertising
Stranded dog is rescued at Shrewsbury wildlife island
A dog stuck in mud in a Shrewsbury pond has been rescued. The pet swam across to a wildlife island at The Mere Pool, Mereside, Sutton, but got stuck on Friday afternoon.
It was taken out after a team based at the town's fire station waded into the water at about 5pm.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Dog rescued from mud by small island after crews waded in pond in dry suits."
They left the site at 5.34pm.
Most Read
'People were not safe': Telford care home under fire after confidentiality breaches, medication given incorrectly, and residents left alone
Advertising
Login or Register to comment