Emergency crews rush to Telford car crash
Emergency service crews rushed to a reports of a crash in Telford on Friday.
The collision happened, Harding Close, Donnington.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Telford Central and Wellington attended scene shortly after 4.35pm.
It's website stated: "Fire control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford. Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised.
"An operations officer was in attendance."
West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also at the scene.
