Menu

Advertising

Emergency crews rush to Telford car crash

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | News | Published:

Emergency service crews rushed to a reports of a crash in Telford on Friday.

Firefighters

The collision happened, Harding Close, Donnington.

Scene

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Telford Central and Wellington attended scene shortly after 4.35pm.

It's website stated: "Fire control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford. Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised.

"An operations officer was in attendance."

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also at the scene.

News Telford Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News