Two cars have crashed in Shropshire
Two cars have crashed near Prees. Emergency crews were called to reports of a collision at Sandford near Whitchurch on Sunday afternoon.
West Midlands Ambulance Service and Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service rushed to the scene near the A41 at about 4.05pm.
Crews from Market Drayton, Wellington and Whitchurch attended along with an operations officer.
The fire service said an undisclosed number of "casualties" were being treated by the ambulance service.
