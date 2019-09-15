Menu

Two cars have crashed in Shropshire

By Deborah Hardiman | North Shropshire | News | Published:

Two cars have crashed near Prees. Emergency crews were called to reports of a collision at Sandford near Whitchurch on Sunday afternoon.

An ambulance

West Midlands Ambulance Service and Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service rushed to the scene near the A41 at about 4.05pm.

Crews from Market Drayton, Wellington and Whitchurch attended along with an operations officer.

The fire service said an undisclosed number of "casualties" were being treated by the ambulance service.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

