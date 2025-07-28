Whitchurch 'under siege' from developers, residents claim after latest housing schemes lodged

In the space of a week, two large schemes have been submitted. On July 17, Shropshire Council validated an outline proposal for 42 homes on land off Terrick Road, near Whitchurch Golf Course.

Then just six days later, plans had been submitted for 190 houses (19 of them affordable) on land at Chester Road.

Because Shropshire Council has withdrawn its local plan, the current development plan in the county is the Core and Site Allocation and Management of Development (SAMDev), which was adoped in 2011 and 2015, as well as a range of Neighbourhood Development Plans.

The new Liberal Democrat-run administration has said work won’t start on a new local plan until January, with the aim for it to be adopted in 2028.

However, Councillor Andy Hall (Whitchurch North) said that, over the past decade, the number of new homes built in Whitchurch is already nudging towards the figure projected in the local plan. He said he believes the proposed Chester Road development “constitutes unncessary, inappropriate and unsustainable development”.

Residents living near a proposed housing development off Chester Road, Whitchurch, say flooding regularly occurs. Picture: Graham King

“Many feel Whitchurch is under siege from developers,” said Councillor Hall.

“The proposed development would increase the density of housing, produce a cramped form of mass urban sprawl that would prove contrary to the local plan and national planning policy. It should be resisted for its grave consequences for rural community, social and environmental objectives.”

Pegasus Group, which is acting on behalf of the developer, Castle Green Homes, said it is an opportunity “to create a desirable collection of homes at the edge of Whitchurch”, with the open space taking inspiration from the surroundings as well as recognising new approaches to urban design and master planning.

Vehicular access into the site will be provided by a new ‘priority controlled access’ off the B5395 Chester Road. A spokesperson for Pegasus said consideration had been given to the proximity of the access junction to the adjacent junctions with Pear Tree Lane and Croft Gardens, adding that such movements can be undertaken in a safe and efficient manner.

Two attenuation ponds and a swale have also been incorporated into the proposed development to manage surface runoff.

Documents submitted to Shropshire Council said that a consultation event was held from May 2 to 23, which included 1,500 leaflets being distributed in the local area and a website to provide further details of the development.

However, people who live in The Beeches and Oak Tree Way, two cul-de-sacs that border the site, said that apart from a brief phone call with Castle Green Homes, they haven’t been able to talk about the plans in detail.

Councillor Andy Hall (left) and Keith Astley look across the proposed housing site, off Chester Road on the outskirts of Whitchurch. Picture: Graham King

“They argue that the Chester Road site has a ‘low risk’ of flooding but photographs of the lakes that form after medium to heavy rainfall tell a very different story,” said residents’ spokesperson Keith Astley.

“The ground is unpredictable and has been said to be unsuitable housing land but the building plans won’t go away. No-one seems to take notice of the drainage problem that could return to haunt future buyers.

“Sewage from another 190 houses is likely to produce unpleasant, unhygienic and dangerous hazards, too, because the present outdated drainage system was designed and built many years ago for a different and smaller generation.

“The volume of traffic on Chester Road has increased enormously in the last decade and further development will add more road safety threats from another 300 or so cars that will need access from a risky B-class road to an already busy bypass. Will no-one listen to all these warnings?”

“Whitchurch does not have the infrastructure for this number of new people – in addition to the half dozen or so other new estates that have already been built around the town. Existing doctors, dentists, schools and civic services have limited ability, already, to serve a population that is growing so quickly.”

Anyone who wishes to comment about the scheme (reference 25/02525/FUL on Shropshire Council's planning portal ) can do so by August 13.