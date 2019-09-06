After the Wem hoard: Call for landowners to help uncover Shropshire's history

The organiser of a charity metal detecting rally that saw the discovery of a remarkable cache of silver from the Dark Ages near Wem said that enthusiasts were helping archaeologists and historians to preserve ancient history.

Mr John Parry, from Whitchurch, organises regular rallies on farmland to help raise money for the town's Lions Club. Detectorists from across Britain have travelled to the area to take part in the events that are strongly marshalled to ensure the land is looked after during the day.

He said the discovery of the treasure, pieces of hacked silver and cut coins that were used as payment after the Romans left Britain taking their currency system with them, was the culmination of six years of local history research.

Hacksilver unearthed by detectorists in Wem

Mr Parry is a founder member of the Cornovii Discoverers Metal Detecting Club, named after the Cornovii tribe, a Celtic people of Iron Age and Roman Britain who ruled principally over the lands that encompass the areas now known as Shropshire, Cheshire, North Staffordshire, North Herefordshire West Midlands and parts of the Welsh county of Powys.

"We would like to encourage other metal detector users to act responsibly and report their finds to the relevant organisations involved in preserving our ancient history," he said.

"This is something we are all very passionate about and we are all thrilled to know that our find near Wem will help local academics and others appreciate the value of reporting, increasing our understanding of a dark and still widely unknown period in our counties history.

Some of the coins

"It is wonderful that there is a high possibility that the treasure will eventually be put on display at Shrewsbury Museum where members of the public and other visitors can view the treasure and enjoy items that have been lost from view for many many centuries."

Mr Parry said he wanted to encourage other landowners to offer land to search as part of responsible digs and charity rallies.

"It will help us to recovering more of our lost ancient history and thereby fill more of the dark gaps in our country's long and colourful past.

Some of the half-coins which are part of the display

"It will also encourage newcomers to the hobby of metal detecting to join an ethical club who adhere to the laws that govern our hobby."

Landowners and anyone interested in joining the club can contact Mr Parry on 07889 916819.