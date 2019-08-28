Menu

Call to capture beauty of Shropshire

By Lisa O'Brien | News | Published:

Campaign to Protect Rural England in Shropshire is calling on people to get their cameras and smartphones out and get snapping to capture the beauty of the countryside.

The charity is running a photo competition and the deadline for entries is Friday, September 6.

The winning entrant will receive a prize of £150; two runners up will receive £50 and a tour and tasting vineyard experience is up for grabs for the most highly commended photo.

The photos will also be featured as part of a temporary exhibition around Shropshire, with its debut at National Trust’s Attingham Park later this year.

The competition is open to all. For full details and terms and conditions, visit CPRE Shropshire’s website.

See cpreshropshire.org.uk/photo-competition for more.

