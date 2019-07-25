Advertising
Don't risk swimming in lakes or quarries, Shropshire police warn
As Britain expects its hottest ever recorded temperature, people in Shropshire are being warned to avoid swimming in open water.
West Mercia Police has issued the warning, advising residents to instead visit licensed swimming pools with life guards on duty.
Shrewsbury Police tweeted this video from the Royal National Lifeboat Association today:
There are a number of open water swimming spots across the county, with Shadwell Quarry in Much Wenlock being one of the most popular spots for swimmers looking to cool off.
Known as the Blue Quarry due to its attractive blue waters, police are often called to attend to people sunbathing, swimming and jumping off the cliff edge.
A consultation was held last month by Shropshire Council to introduce a no waiting at any time parking restriction on roads next to the quarry to stop people parking nearby.
There is already an interim ban in place along the A4169 Farley Road to put off visitors attempting to gain access to the site, which is not open to the public for illicit leisure and swimming activities.
The warning issued by the police said: "West Mercia Police is asking those enjoying the current heat wave not to attempt to swim in lakes, quarries or any type of open water to cool off.
"The warning comes from officers in a bid to save lives. Water is often a lot colder than you think, quickly draining your energy.
"The body's first reaction when entering cold water is to take an involuntary intake of breath but instead of air, water is taken in to the lungs.
"Our area has a wide variety of lakes, quarries and waterways, all of which carry hidden dangers and with the summer holidays now upon us, this danger is only going to increase, with more and more people thinking that it's perfectly safe to swim in open water.
"Our advice to anyone considering going into the water is just not to do it."
