Don't risk swimming in lakes or quarries, Shropshire police warn

West Mercia Police has issued the warning, advising residents to instead visit licensed swimming pools with life guards on duty.

Shrewsbury Police tweeted this video from the Royal National Lifeboat Association today:

How to Float

There are a number of open water swimming spots across the county, with Shadwell Quarry in Much Wenlock being one of the most popular spots for swimmers looking to cool off.

Known as the Blue Quarry due to its attractive blue waters, police are often called to attend to people sunbathing, swimming and jumping off the cliff edge.

Please do not risk swimming in lakes or quarries or open water during our current heat wave.



For further water safety advice, please see here: https://t.co/NCWvyPAuCY pic.twitter.com/8vj3tmXMrl — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) July 24, 2019

A consultation was held last month by Shropshire Council to introduce a no waiting at any time parking restriction on roads next to the quarry to stop people parking nearby.

There is already an interim ban in place along the A4169 Farley Road to put off visitors attempting to gain access to the site, which is not open to the public for illicit leisure and swimming activities.

The warning issued by the police said: "West Mercia Police is asking those enjoying the current heat wave not to attempt to swim in lakes, quarries or any type of open water to cool off.

SNT Officers have just assisted Response Officers in removing over 30 people from Shadwell Quarry, Much Wenlock. pic.twitter.com/FVNfVXOX0N — Broseley&Wenlock SNT (@WenlockCops) July 24, 2019

"The warning comes from officers in a bid to save lives. Water is often a lot colder than you think, quickly draining your energy.

"The body's first reaction when entering cold water is to take an involuntary intake of breath but instead of air, water is taken in to the lungs.

On a hot day ☀ it may seem like a great idea to cool down in a lake or river 🌊



However, we strongly advise you stay out of the water. There are too many risks that you can't see hidden below the surface ⚠



Watch this 🎬 from @canalrivertrust & visit their site to #bewatersafe pic.twitter.com/25p8kdolXX — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) July 24, 2019

"Our area has a wide variety of lakes, quarries and waterways, all of which carry hidden dangers and with the summer holidays now upon us, this danger is only going to increase, with more and more people thinking that it's perfectly safe to swim in open water.

"Our advice to anyone considering going into the water is just not to do it."