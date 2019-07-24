Thunder and lightning over Shropshire as UK braces for heatwave - with video and pictures

People across Shropshire were woken by strobes of lightning followed by harsh cracks of thunder, many of whom caught the stunning display of nature on camera.

Becci Slack, Courtnie Williams and Craig Jones captured these videos of the storm, including over Dawley and Arleston.

Shropshire lightning compilation

Firefighters from Wem Fire Station weathered the storm as they were called out to flooding in High Street at about 1.20am, while crews from Whitchurch geared up half an hour later to reports of a church on fire caused by a lightning strike, which turned out to be a false alarm.

Incident: Mobilised at 01:23 to a Flooding in Hight Street Wem. This was due to the weather we had. Short extension ladder and a salvage sheet used. #firecall — Wem Fire Station (@SFRS_Wem) July 24, 2019

At 0150 we were mobilised by @SFRS_Control and @NW_Fire_Control @CheshireFire to assist @MalpasFS with a report of the church on fire in the village caused by a lighting strike. Crews investigated and saw no sign of fire and was deemed the call was made with good intent. #oncall — Whitchurch Station (@SFRS_Whitchurch) July 24, 2019

Other emergency services also bore witness to the rare sights, with one ambulance worker catching the scenes in Shrewsbury.

Some lightening strikes in Shrewsbury tonight. pic.twitter.com/Ax8d87lqMh — Edd Davis (@wmasedavis) July 24, 2019

Now, the country is bracing itself for what could be its hottest day ever this week.

The temperatures were set to dip slightly this afternoon, before going back up to about 29°C tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms in parts of Shropshire, including Telford, for tomorrow and Friday.

Public Health England urged people to keep hydrated, find shade and protect their skin in the sun.

Watch today's Met Office forecast:

Wednesday morning forecast 24/07/19

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: “Tomorrow we’ll see an east and west split with showers in the western parts of England but the eastern parts will look very hot with 36°C to 37°C (96.8°F).”

He said there was a 60 per cent chance tomorrow’s weather could surpass the current July record of 36.7°C and a 30 per cent chance of going over the all-time UK temperature record of 38.5°C (101.3°F) which was recorded in Faversham, Kent, in August 2003.

Mr Petagna warned: “Anywhere across England could see some thundery showers”.