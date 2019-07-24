Advertising
Thunder and lightning over Shropshire as UK braces for heatwave - with video and pictures
Shropshire experienced a spectacular light show as thunder and lightning struck overnight, while the country braces for what could be its hottest day ever later this week.
People across Shropshire were woken by strobes of lightning followed by harsh cracks of thunder, many of whom caught the stunning display of nature on camera.
Becci Slack, Courtnie Williams and Craig Jones captured these videos of the storm, including over Dawley and Arleston.
Firefighters from Wem Fire Station weathered the storm as they were called out to flooding in High Street at about 1.20am, while crews from Whitchurch geared up half an hour later to reports of a church on fire caused by a lightning strike, which turned out to be a false alarm.
Other emergency services also bore witness to the rare sights, with one ambulance worker catching the scenes in Shrewsbury.
Now, the country is bracing itself for what could be its hottest day ever this week.
The temperatures were set to dip slightly this afternoon, before going back up to about 29°C tomorrow.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms in parts of Shropshire, including Telford, for tomorrow and Friday.
Public Health England urged people to keep hydrated, find shade and protect their skin in the sun.
Watch today's Met Office forecast:
Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: “Tomorrow we’ll see an east and west split with showers in the western parts of England but the eastern parts will look very hot with 36°C to 37°C (96.8°F).”
He said there was a 60 per cent chance tomorrow’s weather could surpass the current July record of 36.7°C and a 30 per cent chance of going over the all-time UK temperature record of 38.5°C (101.3°F) which was recorded in Faversham, Kent, in August 2003.
Mr Petagna warned: “Anywhere across England could see some thundery showers”.
