Shropshire weather: Thunderstorms hit parts of the county

Oswestry and surrounding areas straddling the Welsh border suffered the heaviest downpours on Monday evening and overnight, with rain continuing into this morning, where there were reports of flash flooding in Chirk.

Other roads were forecast to flood, and AA Traffic News reported a number of weather warnings for heavy rain on the A483 near Morda, the B4396 through Knockin and the A5 from Shrewsbury to Gobowen.

The Met Office forecast "very intense" downpours with thunder and lightning expected mostly in parts of northern Shropshire, while issuing a yellow weather warning for northerly and westerly parts of the county.

This Met Office radar image from this morning shows pulses of rain (pink and white areas) across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire in particular

Parts of Wem and Whitchurch were also affected by storms, as well as the outskirts of Shrewsbury.

Some torrential rain moving north through our patch now.



Storms breaking out in #Shropshire



Beware standing water and flash flooding for next few hours.



Should all clear by afternoon, then dry & very warm for several days. pic.twitter.com/odfzpjrosm — Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) June 25, 2019

Despite no flood alerts being implemented in Shropshire by the Environment Agency, standing water is understood to have built on roads in the north of the county causing delays.

Showers are likely to continue throughout today with warm, humid temperatures, before easing off tomorrow and setting in for hot temperatures of around 24C on Thursday.

Coronation Drive Rhos Y Waun Chirk big flood this afternoon By pic.twitter.com/7xukGdWbW9 — Cllr Terry Evans (@terryevans) June 24, 2019

Watch today's Met Office weather forecast:

Tuesday morning forecast 25/06/19

Elsewhere, thunderstorms powered up by a plume of warm continental air began to unload “hefty downpours” and flashes of lightning over south-east England this morning.

Hastings saw 13mm (0.5in) of rain fall in one hour, while 10mm (0.4in) was recorded at Sandhurst, the Met Office said.

Forecasters warned of “challenging” conditions for the morning commute, with a risk of localised flooding and surface water on roads posing a hazard to motorists.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said: “The storms have arrived along the south coast of England from the Isle of Wight to the Dove Strait with increasing amounts of thundery activity.

“Those storms are expected to clear by the time we get to 7am, leaving some light rain for an hour or so before it gets drier through the morning.

“The storms will continue north-eastwards over parts of East Anglia and the Humber before edging out over the North Sea.

“There could be some localised flooding, but certainly some surface water flooding which can cause problems to drive through as well as spray.

“So the early morning commute could be challenging, especially in areas north of London as that’s where the heaviest rain will be at that point.”

⚠️You may need to allow some extra time for your journey on Tuesday morning, as it will be very wet in places with warnings in force. ?️⛈️ ?Please check your journey before you travel: https://t.co/muRuIjxaOj — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) June 24, 2019

As well as problems on the roads, passengers using some southern routes have been advised to check for potential disruption to journeys.

National Rail Enquiries said passengers on Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink services could be affected.

The storms are being fed by an area of warm air that brought a muggy night for many – with temperatures only falling to 20C (68F) in some parts of the South East.

The mercury is expected to climb quickly after the lively weather moves through, with up to 27C (80F) expected in parts of the south on Tuesday afternoon.