Vandals desecrate graves at cemetery in Newport

By Deborah Hardiman | News | Published:

Graves have been vandalised at a cemetery in Newport, sparking a police appeal to identify the culprits.

In a social media post Newport Safer neighbourhood Team today tweeted: "Unacceptable graffiti reported today at the cemetery along with disrespectful desecration to several graves and littering. This will not be tolerated."

Witnesses with information should telephone West Mercia Police on 101.

