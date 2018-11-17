Menu

Shropshire set to shiver as sun sets on warmth

By Thom Kennedy | News | Published:

It’s been a week of big skies and mild weather in Shropshire – but change is on the way.

Jamie Ricketts' photo

This stunning image was taken this week near Lilleshall by Shropshire Star photographer Jamie Ricketts.

The region has been enjoying temperatures way above the norm for the time of year. That has been caused by prevailing winds drawing up cool air from the south.

But all that will change next week when our weather will be blowing in from Russia. There’s even an outside chance of the first snow of the winter, although that would be confined to hills.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said daytime temperatures are likely to fall to around 6C (43F).

