Two Shropshire children's homes to be investigated after claims of abuse

The two care homes featured in the ITV programme where undercover reporters claimed to have filmed abuse and restraint of some of the ‘most vulnerable children in society’.

Neither home was identified but both are in Shropshire.

Shropshire Council has now launched a “thorough and complete” investigation into the claims raised by the Who Cares? documentary, which aired last week.

The care homes investigated are owned and managed by the Cambian Group, which runs more than 160 homes, and Keys, which runs close to 90. Undercover reporters secured jobs as care staff at the residential homes and wore covert cameras to record their findings.

Shropshire Council says it first became aware of the allegations in the documentary the same day it aired, and that its safeguarding team immediately instigated appropriate investigations in line with the its responsibilities and safeguarding procedures.

The reporters found evidence of understaffing, inadequate training, and an admission by Cambian employees that poorly performing homes are temporarily closed to avoid failing their Ofsted inspection.

There were claims of children being restrained, subjected to emotional abuse and that safeguarding practices were not maintained.

At the Cambian home, the budget per child was said to be £45 for activities, with £50 for meals. The two reporters employed by Keys and Cambian were paid £7.20 per hour and £16,500 a year respectively.

Shropshire Council commissions services from the companies but do not have children at the two homes investigated. However, the issue relates to how the safeguarding issues were dealt with.

As the two homes investigated are in Shropshire, it is the responsibility of the local authority to protect the placed children in the area.

Karen Bradshaw, director of children’s services with Shropshire Council, said: “Our priority is first and foremost the children and we will do everything within our power to address these issues as quickly and thoroughly as possible.

“We welcome any support in identifying any instance where a child is at risk. However, the issues raised in the documentary are disturbing and we will be working with colleagues from across the country to ensure the children who are in the care of these businesses is put first.

“It is important to stress that these homes are commissioned services and are not managed or overseen by Shropshire Council. However, the safety of children within Shropshire is the responsibility of the council and this investigation will be thorough and complete to find any instances where children may have been put in jeopardy.”

Jeremy Wiles, spokesman for Cambian Group said: “The undercover journalist filmed some of the most vulnerable children in society for a period of six months. It is inevitable that in this time period he would witness some instances of behaviour that, when taken out of context, are troubling for the viewer to witness. We are satisfied that the children in our care were safe and being looked after appropriately.”

“The care of our children is at the heart of everything that we stand for.There are some specific concerns raised by the programme that will be addressed, that include staff training, and we will act on these immediately.”

A spokeswoman for Keys Group said they had made a full response to the television production company and had no further comment to make.