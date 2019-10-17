Winter face care: Tried-and-tested products to nourish your skin

Rejuvenate your skin and feel your best with these top face care products - tried and tested, so you know what you're getting.

Skinsense Overnight Winter Trio

Leave On Mask - £32 (100ml)

4 out of 5

This mask is lightweight, so easy to distribute and a pleasure to apply. Though it has a fairly thin consistency when compared to other face masks, it also goes a long way and a small amount covers the whole face.

When using, the mask can either be applied, left for a short while and washed off, or used as an overnight mask to washed away in the morning. I used the latter method and it worked well. Due to the fact it dries quickly and leaves skin feeling slightly moist rather than sticky, it is lovely to leave on while sleeping and does not transfer onto bedding.

After application, the mask does make the skin tingle a little but this soon subsides. It smells wonderful too. Following a few uses, my skin felt smoother and softer with an overall better appearance.

Perhaps a little pricey, however.

Gentle Cleansing Balm - £23 (50ml)

3 out of 5

This cleansing balm removes make-up and impurities from the skin, while hydrating.

Before it is removed from its pot, the product is a soft balm which, when applied to the skin, becomes an oil. Personally, I did not enjoy the feeling of the oil as a cleanser at all; finding it to be too heavy and greasy.

My skin felt hydrated after using it and smelling of chamomile - which was lovely, but not as cleansed as I would like. I have dry skin, so the moisturising aspect of the cleanser is good - I would not recommend this to those with very oily skin, however.

Retinol Serum - £39 (30ml)

5 out of 5

This product is an excellent, high quality serum ideal for those with dry or ageing skin.

After using the serum for two weeks, I was left with clear, healthy-looking skin. My wrinkles appeared reduced and patches of dry skin were completely gone.

When applying, only a small amount of serum is needed to cover the whole face - a little certainly goes a long way.

It is also lightly scented, leaving skin smelling and looking great.

Excellent value for money for a high-quality product.

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Florale Multi-Purpose Dry Oil: Face, Body and Hair - £29.50 (100ml)

5 out of 5

This floral multi-purpose oil is an absolute dream for those with both dry hair and dry skin, like myself - and is the ideal all-rounder.

Though it seems expensive at nearly £30 a bottle, a small amount used on my dry, coarse, thick hair actually left it greasy - so only the tiniest amount is required for optimal results.

The oil is an absolute dream to use, with a well-thought-out spray applicator, meaning spills and unnecessary waste are a thing of the past.

Despite being very effective on hair, it remains fairly lightweight, so is easily absorbed into the skin, leaving it hydrated and protected from the elements without any unwanted greasy residue.

Not only does this oil work wonderfully, it also boasts the most beautiful floral, fruity scent of orange blossom, sweet magnolia and grapefruit - making it delightfully fresh yet indulgent.

This oil can also be used to enhance tans and added to a moisturiser for added hydration - just don’t overdo it.

A real treasure.

Time Bomb Powerball Intensive Moisturiser - £37 (45ml)

4.5 out of 5

This cream is the absolute ideal ‘intensive moisturiser’ for those with sensitive skin as it is free from perfume and kind to skin.

The effective, nourishing product is ideal for winter weather, keeping skin hydrated and protecting it from the harsh elements which can often lead to dry skin.

It is also firming and leaves skin feeling smoother, more supple and healthy.

Though this cream feels gentle, it is actually packed with a range of what the firm calls ‘moisturisation technology’ - a blend of 21 natural hydrating agents, including ectoin, trehalose, hyaluronic acid and ‘aqua cell complex’.

It is packaged in a unique white, ball-shaped container - so would make for a lovely gift.

A lovely cream - perhaps a little pricey - but effective, kind to skin, and a pleasure to use.

It is also a very thick, generous cream, so a little goes a long way.

Time Bomb Youth Juice Secret Oil - £16 (17ml) or £42 (60ml)

3.5 out of 5

This facial oil is a very nice product, which is pleasant to use and smells wonderful.

It is non-greasy and fairly thin, but due to my very dry skin I had to use a fair amount of the product for full coverage.

I also found it did not absorb particularly well, leaving my skin feeling a little oily hours after use.

Though the oil largely reduced the overall dryness of my skin, it did not get rid of any of the dry patches on my face.

It is packaged nicely, however, in an attractive small, round bottle with a silver top, though using the oil would be easier with a pipette-style applicator.

BeGlow TIA: All-In-One Sonic Skincare System - £199

4.5 out of 5

This wonderful little tool is fantastically versatile, designed for cleansing, anti-ageing, and contouring.

I have very dry skin, with dry patches and uneven skin tone. This system left my skin feeling firmer and smoother, though it did not remove all dry patches every time.

I found it best when used with a simple face soap - Dove, for me - which meant the tool delivered an exfoliating, deep cleanse.

It is great for those on the move, as it is lightweight, small, completely waterproof and one fully-charged, its battery lasts for ages (up to six months, the company says).

The tool can not only be used for cleansing, but also to effectively enhance the absorption of moisturisers.

The cleanser has a brush head on one side - which lasts for around a year - and a titanium anti-ageing plate on the other which helps improve circulation.

When used over a long period time, this tool is also said to contour the face.

Though pricey, this gadget is excellent, well-designed and delivers very good results.

Eminence Neroli Age Corrective Eye Serum - £48 (30ml)

4.5 out of 5

This product is fantastic - particularly for those with ageing skin and leaves the eye area nourished and hydrated, especially important during winter months.

Since using the product wrinkles around my eyes seem to have significantly reduced, though initial use did result in some short-lived puffiness around the eyes for the first hour or so after waking in the morning. This soon disappeared, however.

Only a very thin layer of this product is required, as a little certainly goes a long way.

Long term use of this serum may produce even more impressive results, though I was very pleased after just two weeks.

A high quality product with very good results.

Eminence Lavender Age Corrective Night Concentrate - £48 (35ml)

4.5 out of 5

This product, rich in argan oil, jojoba oil and shea butter, is ideal for those with ageing skin and suitable for those with sensitive, dry or combination skin types.

This concentrate is lovely to use, with a delicate, pleasant scent.

After using, it left my skin feeling tighter and smoother - and I have very dry skin.

I'm also pleased to report that it seemed to diminish the appearance of some wrinkles too.

Eminence Facial Recovery Oil - £75 (15ml)

5 out of 5

This facial oil is beautiful - wonderfully scented and easy to use, thanks to the dropper design of the bottle's applicator.

The packaging advises only two to three drops of the oil are required but, due to having such dry skin, I had to use a little more than this to achieve full coverage.

The oil is fairly thin and absorbs into the skin well and efficiently. It also smells wonderful, containing ylang ylang and sage.

After use, my dry patches on my face had been completely diminished and the oil even appeared to even out my complexion - the first non-make-up product I've ever tried that has done so.

Though this is certainly more than I would normally pay for such a product, it's certainly a superb facial oil and ideal for an indulgent treat.

An absolutely excellent oil.

Jane Scrivner Skin Elixir Balance Nourish Facial Oil - £29 (30ml)

5 out of 5

This nutrient-rich oil is highly effective, even on very dry skin, and is perfect to keep skin hydrated and protected from the winter elements.

After using this product for just a short period of time, my skin felt softer and smoother.

All patches of dry skin had been restored to nourished, healthy skin and my face was left with a more youthful-looking appearance.

I would absolutely recommend this product to others.

Lavera Basis Sensitiv Protection Cream - £13.95 (50ml)

3 out of 5

This rich cream, with organic jojoba and organic shea butter, provides intensive moisture for very dry, sensitive skin.

This product, from the all-organic company Lavera, comes in an easy to use tube and should be applied after a gentle cleanse and then be massaged onto the face, neck and décolleté.

Organic ingredients, like shea butter, have lipid-replenishing properties which helps to prevent the skin from drying out and leave it feeling soft.

It does provide hydration to skin but not without leaving a heavy feeling. The cream is a bit thick and so can feel heavy on the face, as though it hasn’t properly sunk in.

The product is an all-natural treat though, certified 100 per cent organic and is vegan friendly.

Skinsense Hydranet Day Winter Trio

Cleansing Foam - £20 (200ml)

3.5 out of 5

This delicate facial cleansing foam is absolutely ideal for those with sensitive skin - proving successful after use by both myself, with very dry skin, and my other half, who has oily break-out-prone skin.

It is light and lovely and easy to use and, though it is very lightweight, a little goes a long way. Due to the fact the facewash is foam, the product is ideal for daily use in the shower or bath.

After use, skin feels cleansed and soft, though a more intensively moisturising cleanser maybe better suited for dry skin. Having said that, however, it does not dry out skin and some cleansers and soaps often can. Due to my skin's dryness, I did need to use moisturiser afterwards.

It was absolutely ideal for my partner's oily skin, which can often end up sore and clogged with many cleansers.

A superb, lightweight, scent-free cleanser and a joy to use, though perhaps a little pricey.

Hydrating Day Cream - £27 (50ml)

4.5 out of 5

This pleasantly scented cream left my ordinarily dry skin feeling hydrated, fresh, smooth and healthy.

Though very effective, this cream is lightweight and is easily absorbed into the skin and is a perfect base for wearing beneath make-up.

I was surprised just how good my skin looked after using this product.

An ideal day cream for winter months.

Intense Concentrate - £25 (30ml)

4.5 out of 5

After using this product for several weeks I have been very pleased with the results.

My very dry skin was left feeling smooth and healthier, with dry patches nourished.

It has also reduced the appearance of some of my wrinkles.

The product is easy to apply thanks to the pipette applicator, which allows for it to be applied sparingly as only the smallest amount is required for great results.

Proto-col Intense Hydration Night Cream - £29.95 (50ml)

4 out of 5

An intense and hydrating night moisturise, Proto-col Intense Hydration Night Cream is made with a blend of natural ingredients to help flood the skin while you sleep.

Its plant-derived collagen and hydrolysed silk protein combine to help deliver hydration, promoting smooth and supple skin. The cream is free from sodium lauryl sulphate (SLS), parabens and micro-beads.

The night cream has a pleasant fragrance and a little went a long way! A blob on the end of my finger was enough to cover my face and neck and left my skin feeling hydrated and much softer.

It isn’t greasy at all and easy to apply. The bottle has a pump action dispensing just the right amount.

Having used the cream on a daily basis for several weeks, I do think my skin, particularly on my neck is much softer.

It is a little bit more expensive than I would normally pay, but as you don’t need to use too much, I think it would last quite a long time. As an indulgent treat for your skin it is reasonably good value for money.

Proto-col Collagen Facemask - £24.95 (50ml)

4.5 out of 5

The Proto-col Collagen Facemask is a supremely rich moisturising facial treatment containing plant-derived collagen to help quench thirsty skin.

Made with coral seaweed and neroli oil, the facemask nourishes the skin and softens fine lines. It is free from sodium lauryl sulphate (SLS), parabens and micro-beads.

The mask is quite thick and rich and has a pleasant smell.

You apply it with light circular movements to your cleansed, dry face, taking care to avoid the eye area. The instructions advise you recline and relax for ten minutes before removing the mask with tepid water and patting dry with a towel.

The cream goes on well and was very cool and soothing. I have quite sensitive skin, so I was pleased that it didn't irritate my skin at all. After the 15 minutes the mask removes easily and left my skin feeling soft and supple.

The mask can also be used as a rich moisturiser when massaged into the skin, so if you haven't got time to recline and relax you can still reap the benefits.

Nuxe Insta-Masque Exfoliating and Unifying Mask - £19.50 (50ml)

3.5 out of 5

Treat yourself to a skin-softening experience with this lovely face mask from Nuxe.

Made from 98.3 per cent natural ingredients, this light pink gel-like mask is thin and very nice to apply - though it feels more like an oil when put on than a mask.

Suitable for all skin types, this gently scented product contains micro grains of 100 per cent natural silica to exfoliate skin, as well as soothing rose floral water and nourishing macadamia oil.

It promises results in just two minutes - which is absolutely great for those on the go and ideal for use in the shower or bath.

After using the mask, my skin was left feeling very soft and smelling lovely, with a light floral scent of rose and violet.

As I have very dry skin, I was pleased that my face felt softer and more moisturised, but not all rough patches had been smoothed.

I still required moisturiser after use, however, and my pores were not as cleared as I would have liked, so I felt the price for the mask was a little more than I would have wanted to pay.

It was very nice though and certainly different to any other face masks I've previously used.