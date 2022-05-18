Take a look around the 17th century timber-framed farmhouse that could be your next home

hoo hall

Hoo Hall is a distinguished early 17th century timber-framed farmhouse (Grade II* Listed) set within approximately six acres of land, situated in a lovely rural location with great access for both Newport and Telford.

This impressive L-shaped farmhouse is spread over three floors, providing approximately 4,800 sq ft of living space and is full of character and historical features such as close studded and square panelled walls, internal timbers and stunning decorative ceilings.

The entrance porch leads into a large lounge with inglenook fireplace and exposed beams.

This leads onto the farmhouse kitchen which houses a range cooker, the heart of any farmhouse. A good-sized breakfast room and a large utility/boot room lie beyond.

The lounge provides access to the sumptuous formal dining room, with exposed beams and a wood panelled wall, and a separate cosy family room. The ground floor also has a large bathroom with WC.

To the first floor is the stunning and expansive principal bedroom with a beautiful, moulded plaster ceiling depicting mythical and geometric designs, its own dressing room and en-suite bathroom.

The guest bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and an extensive dressing room and there is a further bedroom and a large study/home office which is accessed directly from the ground floor.

To the second floor are two large rooms, currently used for storage, and an additional attic room.

The farmhouse presents two quite differing and yet distinct aspects, the front presenting as a brick-built farmhouse and the rear being white with symmetrical patterned exposed timbers. The house has its own moat, extensive gardens and an old outdoor swimming pool.