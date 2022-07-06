Lucy Stevens to open the Church Stretton Arts Festival with Virgina Woolf: Killing the Angel

Lucy Stevens

Lucy Stevens is returning to Church Stretton Arts Festival with Virginia Woolf: Killing the Angel on Saturday, July 23.

The play weaves the life of Virginia Woolf, as expressed in her own words, with music and songs - by female composers who were her contemporaries. Much of this material is out of print and rarely performed.

In 2018 Ms Stevens presented festival goers with a brilliant, and saucy tale of Kathleen Ferrier's life. This year she is returning in the new production with Elizabeth Marcus, which is on at the Silvester Horne Institute .

Through Woolf’s writing, Lucy reveals the campaigning feminist's troubled childhood and her views on literature, the Bloomsbury group, the challenges women face as artists and her struggle to write freely and openly in a society that expected a woman to be the ‘Angel in the House’.

Joan Arnfield, who chairs the festival said: "We're excited to be breaking with tradition and kicking off the festival with a drama production.

"I am particularly looking forward to Killing the Angel. Virginia Woolf is such a fascinating person and I'm sure Lucy Stevens will bring her to life in a compelling and entertaining way. She is a great story-teller and has a wonderful voice”.

Professional actor and classical singer Lucy will be collaborating with prize-winning pianist Elizabeth Marcus, a Fellow of Guildhall School of Music.

Elizabeth has performed at the Wigmore Hall, Purcell Room, Queen Elizabeth Hall, the Floral Hall at the Royal Opera House Covent Garden and St. John Smith Square.

Further information and tickets can be obtained by visiting www.strettonfestival.org.uk.

Those without access to the web can obtain tickets from Church Stretton Library on Tuesday and Thursday mornings between 10 and 12.00 noon and at most Festival events. The Arts Festival info line is 07436 958499.