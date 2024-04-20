The right knee, we have had our moments but, touch wood, it is more sturdy and can handle pain better. However, I blame the left one for my decision to stop running.

I loved cross-country running at school. While you could hear the murmur of discontent amongst some classmates at the prospect of a long run through a stretch of Aston Park near my school, or a few laps around the rugby pitch, I always found it enjoyable.

I wasn’t the number one distance runner in our year group but could more than hold my own. A solid performer – an 8/10 – and it could be nice to while away the time, thinking of what I might have for tea that night, or dreaming of a rare midweek win for my beloved Baggies.

My running continued at university. I even got a bit quicker, racing to the student union bar, with the prospect of beer, on a Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.