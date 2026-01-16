One of the world's most iconic sleeper trains has made its inaugural journey from the West Midlands to the Scottish Highlands - here's all about the new overnight rail service

One of the world’s most iconic train services - the Caledonian Sleeper - has marked a major milestone in its history, as its first-ever service departed from Birmingham International last night (Thursday, 15 January).

The new service offers a new direct overnight connection between the West Midlands and the scenic beauty of the Scottish Highlands.

It is also the first major Caledonian Sleeper timetable expansion in more than three decades - and introduces a seamless overnight new route linking Birmingham with Aberdeen, Fort William and Inverness.

Scotland’s Caledonian Sleeper service has been hailed as one of Lonely Planet’s ‘Super Sleeper Trains’ and the Fort William service made the world’s best-selling travel guidebook’s top ten list.

Guests boarding last night’s service, enjoyed a traditional Scottish performance by Lorne MacDougall, acclaimed bagpiper from Kintyre, Scotland. One of the first passengers onboard was popular online train enthusiast, Francis Bourgeois, who was travelling to Inverness.

With limited direct transport options between the West Midlands and the Highlands, the new route offers residents across the West Midlands easier access to Scotland’s dramatic landscapes, outdoor adventures, whisky trails and historic sites via a comfortable overnight journey.

Guests can enjoy a taste of Scotland in the onboard Club Car and choose from a range of private twin bunk bed style rooms or opt for the Caledonian Double room which features a double bed and an en-suite. An economical seated coach option is also available.

The Caledonian Sleeper operated by Scottish Rail Holdings, a company wholly owned by the Scottish Government.

The new calling point at Birmingham International forms part of the existing Caledonian Sleeper departure from London Euston. The West Midlands will now be linked to Aberdeen, Inverness and Fort William, plus over 35 intermediate stations across Scotland 6 nights per week.

Bookings can be made up to a year in advance of travel at www.sleeper.scot.

The link forms part of a wider strategy by Caledonian Sleeper to evolve and grow in line with changing market demand.

‘A historical moment’

Graham Kelly, Managing Director at Caledonian Sleeper, said: “This is a historical moment for the Caledonian Sleeper introducing our first overnight service from and to Birmingham International.

“It opens up an entirely unique way for people to travel comfortably, sustainably and effortlessly between the West Midlands and the Scottish Highlands.

“In addition to leisure travel from the Midlands, the new link connects businesses at both ends of the route supporting economic ties between the West Midlands and Scotland across energy, engineering, manufacturing, professional services and hospitality between the regions.”

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: “For the first time in more than 30 years we have an overnight rail service to the Highlands and that’s a real milestone for the region’s transport.

“It means people can once again enjoy the experience of closing their eyes in Birmingham and waking up refreshed in the breathtaking landscapes of northern Scotland.

“This is a world-class service that will strengthen ties between our regions and open up new opportunities for tourism and trade – helping to drive greater growth and prosperity.”

Helen Bates, acting managing director at Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, said: “Strong connectivity is vital to strengthening business and tourism links and this new overnight service to Scotland further enhances Birmingham International’s role as a key gateway for the regional and national economy.

“This connection will support increased business travel and conference activity, particularly for major venues such as the NEC, while also opening up exciting leisure travel opportunities in both directions.

“By making it easier for visitors to travel sustainably between the West Midlands and Scotland, the service will help drive tourism, boost regional prosperity and encourage longer, more productive stays.”

Andrew Lovett OBE, Chair of the West Midlands Tourism & Hospitality Advisory Board, said: “The legendary Caledonian Sleeper’s arrival in Birmingham further strengthens the West Midlands’ exceptional connectivity, bringing our region’s thriving tourism, from Michelin-starred restaurants to Shakespeare’s England – just a good and cosy night’s sleep away.

“With five million people passing through Birmingham International Station in 2025 alone, this brand-new service creates a gateway between two stand-out UK destinations, enabling many more Scottish visitors to experience what makes the West Midlands’ destinations unique. So, book your room onboard and wake-up somewhere special without losing a day, and make a wonderful journey part of your destination.”

Nikki Bains, Head of Transport, Strategy and Planning at Birmingham Airport, said: “We’re delighted to see the inaugural Caledonian Sleeper train service depart from Birmingham. The arrival of this service bolsters our overall connectivity to the North of Scotland and accompanies our new direct air route to Inverness. This service will provide passengers with the opportunity to fly into BHX and connect directly onwards via the unique sleeper train to experience the incredible sights of Scotland.”

Cllr Karen Grinsell, Leader of Solihull Council, said: “Having the Caledonian Sleeper operating directly from Birmingham International is a tremendous boost for Solihull and the wider West Midlands. As a key gateway to our region, Birmingham International connects visitors to destination venues such as the NEC campus, hosting major consumer and business events that help drive our local economy, from global gaming festivals like DreamHack in March 2026 to world class performances and international exhibitions.

“The arrival of the Caledonian Sleeper strengthens our position as a premier transport hub and opens up even greater opportunities for travel, tourism and business between Solihull, the West Midlands and Scotland. It’s an exciting step forward for our borough and for the region’s continued growth.”