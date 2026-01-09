"It was our family's first visit to wonderful Les Menuires in the French Alps - and it won't be our last"

Having skied this vast area many times over the years, it takes something special to feel genuinely new. Yet this winter, on our first visit to Les Menuires, we found exactly that, and by the end of an exciting week we were all in agreement, this will become our favourite base in the Three Valleys.

This season also marked a personal milestone, my fortieth ski season and it felt fitting to celebrate it somewhere that reminded me why I fell in love with skiing in the first place. Skiing has always been a family passion for us. Our two sons, Rubens, an enthusiastic intermediate skier, and Piers, now an accomplished advanced skier, have both been on skis since early childhood.

The Derry family, Left to right Sarah, Piers, Stephen and Rubens

My wife and I still ski actively and love nothing more than a family ski holiday. Even spending much of my time tucked into the slipstream of my eldest son doesn’t detract from the joy of skiing together. In fact, it adds to it, shared chairlifts, and shared smiles and laughter at the bottom of a great run. Finding a resort that works seamlessly for such a wide range of abilities and expectations isn’t easy, but Les Menuires absolutely nailed it.

Piers Derry set for big mountain skiing

One of the resort’s biggest strengths is its altitude, which makes it snow-sure throughout the season, an increasingly important consideration in the era of climate change. Conditions throughout our stay were excellent, with crisp mornings, well groomed pistes, and reliable snow cover.

Access to high, wide open terrain was effortless thanks to fast, efficient lift systems that kept queues to a minimum and maximised time on the slopes. Plus the 3 Valleys lift pass allows you to use the ski buses to explore other resorts once the days skiing is done.

Value is another area where Les Menuires truly shines. It is, without doubt, the best value resort in the 3 Valleys, offering access to the same vast ski area as its more famous neighbours, but at noticeably lower prices for accommodation, food, and drink. For families especially, this makes a real difference, allowing you to focus on the experience rather than constantly checking the wallet.

Centre of Les Menuires

Ski rental was outstanding at SkiTop, where we were able to choose from both carving skis and all-mountain skis, perfectly suited to the different preferences within our family. The staff were efficient, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful, ensuring everything was correctly fitted and adjusted with no fuss or delays.

A real added bonus was the daily weather and slope updates provided by our Inghams Ski representative, Emily. This excellent service helped us plan each day with confidence, steering us towards the best snow and quieter areas and ensuring we made the most of conditions across the Three Valleys ski area.

Les Menuires the gatway to the 3 Valleys

The ski area itself is vast and wonderfully varied. Les Menuires caters for everyone, from gentle confidence building runs to challenging terrain for advanced skiers. This suited our family perfectly.

ski rental TopSki

We all enjoyed cruising the blues and progressing on reds, while also making full use of the steeper, more technical black runs further afield. The result was relaxed, enjoyable skiing with plenty of choice, space, and that wonderful sense of freedom only big mountains can give.

Les Menuires massive ski area

A highlight ski journey is the trip to St Martin de Belleville, a beautiful traditional Savoyard village that feels delightfully removed from the modernity of the main resort. Easily reached via a series of blue and red runs, it is well worth the time and combines scenic skiing with authentic alpine charm, a reminder of what skiing in France does so well.

Les Menuires is ideal for families because it offers so much beyond downhill skiing. There’s an impressive range of indoor and outdoor activities.

Sport centre pool

Le Break Sports Centre is perfect for unwinding after a long day on the slopes, featuring a large pool, relaxation areas, and the all important saunas, steam room, jacuzzis.

One experience stood out as truly special, a snow groomer ride up the mountain to Chalet du Sunny. Arriving by piste basher for a cosy fondue meal, surrounded by snow and silence, was unforgettable and the perfect alpine evening.

Relaxing Alpeen bar with amazing views

Another must do activity is biathlon, which quickly became a family favourite. Under the expert guidance of ESF instructor Meline, we were introduced to cross-country skiing before trying our hand at shooting, with shouts of encouragement and laughter echoing around the range. It was challenging, hilarious, and great fun for all of us.

Food in Les Menuires exceeded expectations. On the slopes, La Sector Restaurant stood out for its quality, atmosphere, and generous portions. Prices across the area are refreshingly reasonable for a world class ski domain. A large beer on the slopes costs around €8, and a family of four can expect to pay approximately €110 for a full meal with drinks, made easier to swallow by the impressively large portions.

Our accommodation for the week was at the three star Alpeen Hotel, which offered excellent ski-in, ski-out access, a real luxury. The bedrooms were spacious, clean, and comfortable, ideal after long days on the mountain.

The spacious Alpeen bedroom

Breakfasts were hearty, with a wide selection of hot and continental options, easily satisfying even the biggest appetite, while the evening meals were consistently delicious. At around €20 per meal, the value for money was outstanding. A real plus was the Alpeen bar a great place to relax with a drink and take in the stunning views of the Les Menuires area.

For a family that knows the 3 Valleys well, discovering a new favourite resort is no small thing. Les Menuires combines reliable snow, vast and varied skiing, excellent value, and genuine family friendly appeal. Whether it’s your first visit or your fortieth season on skis, this is a resort that lifts the spirits, delivers the goods, and leaves you planning your return before you’ve even packed your bags.

For us, Les Menuires wasn’t just a first visit. It was the beginning of a new family tradition.

FACT BOX

Alpeen Hotel offers family rooms B&B from 170 € per night. Inghams offer packages to Les Menuires self catered including flights and transfers plus the services of a Destination Expert in resort from £619pp www.inghams.co.uk (01483 938047)