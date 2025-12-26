West Midlands rail disruption from Boxing Day to New Year: what trains are running and what’s cancelled

As in previous years, no National Rail services will run on Boxing Day, meaning rail travel will effectively be unavailable across the West Midlands on Friday 26 December.

From Saturday 27 December onwards, services will gradually resume, but operators are advising passengers to expect fewer trains, amended timetables and longer journey times into the New Year, particularly around major hubs such as Birmingham New Street, Coventry and Wolverhampton.

CrossCountry trains

What trains are running and cancelled in the West Midlands?

West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway say they will operate reduced services across much of the region throughout the festive period.

Trains will also finish earlier than normal on New Year’s Eve, and rail replacement buses will run on some routes due to ongoing engineering work — including parts of the network serving Worcester, Kidderminster and Bromsgrove.

Passengers using Birmingham New Street, as well as stations in Coventry and Wolverhampton, are being urged to allow extra time for journeys and to check before travelling, particularly on New Year’s Day when further changes are expected.

Cross-City Line (Lichfield Trent Valley – Birmingham – Redditch) Reduced services and early finishes

Birmingham – London Euston Reduced Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railway services

Birmingham – Manchester / Liverpool Fewer CrossCountry services

Rail operators are advising passengers to check journey planners before travelling and to consider alternative transport where possible during the disruption period.